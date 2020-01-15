|
|
Betty L. Thibodeaux, passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Betty is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Edward Thibodeaux; her children, Shannon Thibodeaux and wife Stacie, Chris Thibodeaux and wife Staci, Julie Thibodeaux Arriola and husband Raymond; her grandchildren, Lacie Viola and husband Chase; Landon Thibodeaux and wife Samantha, Luke Thibodeaux, Mackenzi Thibodeaux, Madison Thibodeaux, Meaghan Grace Thibodeaux, CJ Thibodeaux, Marie Thibodeaux, Rayli Arriola, and Ethan Arriola; her great-grandchildren, Cain, Hadlie, and Stella; and her siblings, Irby LeJeune, Verbie Benoit, Norris LeJeune, and Michael LeJeune. She is preceded in death by her parents, John LeJeune, Sr. and Ruby Faul LeJeune; her brothers, John LeJeune, Jr. and Rickey LeJeune; and her sister, Velma LeJeune Leger. Visitation will be at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:45 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Landon Thibodeaux, Luke Thibodeaux, CJ Thibodeaux, Raymond Arriola, Jason LeJeune, and Chase Viola. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pinnacle Hospice or The . Special thanks to the staff at Pinnacle Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020