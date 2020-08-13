Betty LeBlanc Bourgeois passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 89 years old on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon. She was born April 8, 1931, in Smoke Bend, Louisiana. She grew up on McCall Plantation and was a long time resident of Baton Rouge. She was a bus driver for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools for 25 years. She was a devout Catholic and active member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She enjoyed visiting, playing Cadillac, cooking for large family gatherings, camping, growing a big vegetable garden, and most of all spending time with her family and close friends. She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Sharon Gremillion, Gail and Jimmy Graham, three sons and two daughter-in-laws, Denis and Sheri, Randall and Charlotte, and Gary, ten grandchildren, Bart (Rena), Blake (Amanda), Courtney (Chad), Jamie (Brian), Andrew, Christopher, Eric (Kayla), Kristal (Kirt), Erica, Garrett, twelve great-grandchildren, Brooke, Madeline, Ryan, Claire, Katherine, Maddison, Harper, Hadley, Cameron, Daisy Kate, Keller, and Collin and long time best friends George and Carol Melancon. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Ewell Paul Bourgeois, parents Andre and Laura Carbo LeBlanc, brothers, Harry, Leslie, Ray, Andrew, Leonard, sisters, Laura 'Lolly' Bergeron, Adele 'Della' Zeringue, Mabel LeBlanc, Jeanne Zeringue, Mary Ophelia Boudreaux, Marjorie LeBlanc, and son-in-law Kenneth Gremillion. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 am at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70817 with funeral mass to follow. Masks are required in church, and we ask that you practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Jefferson Highway. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a Celebration of Life after the burial. Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales , LA. in charge of arrangements. You may visit our website to offer condolences at www.oursofh.com.