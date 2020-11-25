1/1
Betty Lee Arnold
2nd Timothy 4:7 - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith:2nd Samuel 22:31 – As for God, his way is perfect. The word of the Lord is flawless. He is a shield for all that take refuge in Him. Betty Lee Arnold , 77, was transformed and made her way to the heavenly realms on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Women's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A precious sister, loving aunt and faithful friend, Betty was a native and life resident of Denham Springs, LA. Born to the middle daughter to Oma Aretha Covington and Melvin Leon Arnold, she was a lifelong member of Amite Baptist Church and worked 33 years for DOTD until her retirement. After retirement she spent time working at Live Oak Elementary School. Survivors include two sisters, Melvine Miley of Baton Rouge and Frances A. Jordan (husband, Gerald) of Denham Springs; her niece, Stacey Miley Sabatino of West Palm Beach; two nephews, Randall Jordan and Bryan Miley; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Due to covid restrictions memorial services will be announced at a later date. Special appreciation and thanks to Dr. Stuart LeBas and the staff of Woman's hospital for their care. Please leave a message online at www.rabenhorst.com and in lieu of flowers make donations to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge www.cancerservices.org.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
