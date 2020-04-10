Betty Ruth Leming went Home to the Lord, Friday, April 3rd. Betty was a kind, sweet soul and loving to all she met. Devoted wife of 55 yrs to her husband, Jim B. Leming. Born: Dec. 26, 1934 & raised in Lubbock, TX. Grad of Lubbock High with her infamous classmate, Buddy Holly. Survived by sons; Clark Leming, OR, Michael Leming, SFV, LA, Danny Leming & Tyrelle Barlow, BR, Granddaughters; Hanna, Claire and Rebecca Leming, Sister; Earlene Brown, ID and sister-in-law, Sandra Crake, BR. Preceded by; her husband Jim Leming, daughter-in-law, Ruthie Dreher, parents; Charlie & Glady's Gott. She enjoyed a career of 28 yrs at the Bank of St Francisville & helped her husband prepare meals for the LA State Legislature. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cap. Area Alzheimer's, BR, LA. -I am leaving you with a gift-peace of mind and heart. After the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don't be troubled or afraid. - John 14:27
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020