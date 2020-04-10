Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Leming. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Ruth Leming went Home to the Lord, Friday, April 3rd. Betty was a kind, sweet soul and loving to all she met. Devoted wife of 55 yrs to her husband, Jim B. Leming. Born: Dec. 26, 1934 & raised in Lubbock, TX. Grad of Lubbock High with her infamous classmate, Buddy Holly. Survived by sons; Clark Leming, OR, Michael Leming, SFV, LA, Danny Leming & Tyrelle Barlow, BR, Granddaughters; Hanna, Claire and Rebecca Leming, Sister; Earlene Brown, ID and sister-in-law, Sandra Crake, BR. Preceded by; her husband Jim Leming, daughter-in-law, Ruthie Dreher, parents; Charlie & Glady's Gott. She enjoyed a career of 28 yrs at the Bank of St Francisville & helped her husband prepare meals for the LA State Legislature. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cap. Area Alzheimer's, BR, LA. -I am leaving you with a gift-peace of mind and heart. After the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don't be troubled or afraid. - John 14:27

