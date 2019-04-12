Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lois Peresich Vignes. View Sign

Betty Lois Peresich Vignes passed away on April 7, 2019 at her home in Fairfax, VA. She was born on February 5, 1935 and raised in Biloxi, MS, where she met and married John T. Vignes. Together they had four children. She graduated from LSU with a BA in art history and completed an MFA in stained glass in 1977. She lived in Baton Rouge and New Orleans for many years before moving to Virginia in 1989. She is preceded in death by her parents Rudolph Louis Peresich and Inez Hepler Perry, her son John Valentine Vignes II and her grandson Brian Upton. She will be remembered with love by her family: daughters Lois Ilaine Upton and husband Christopher, Lydia Waite and husband David, and Jean Lorraine Vignes; her grandchildren: Benjamin Upton and wife Tara Dunderdale, Nicholas Upton and fiancee' Rusheena Rush, Dr. Sarah Waite and husband Kyle Owens, Camille Beck and husband Kirk, and her nine amazing great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a future date with all of Betty's family on one of her favorite beaches. Watching the sun set over the water was one of the things she loved most. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019

