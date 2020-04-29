Betty Lou Mayo
Betty Lou Mayo, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at Landmark Nursing Home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a retired bookkeeper, resident of Baton Rouge, former resident of Baker and a native of West Virginia. She is survived by her children Linda Benedict and husband Carl, Bertha Arville and husband Ronnie, and Milly Champagne and husband Mike, grandchildren Rebecca, Bubba, Angie, Jessica, Jake, Michael, Angela, Courtney, Natasha and Talisa, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, James Mayo, Jr., daughter, Debbie Landry, and parents, Ira and Bertha Zinn Harden. She was a devoted member of Lanier Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your understanding during this difficult time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
