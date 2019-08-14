Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Robinson Freeman. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Robinson Freeman, 83 years old, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on October 26, 1935, born to W. T. and Eulalia Poindexter Robinson, in Ruston, LA. Betty is survived by her five children and their spouses, Chester "Kent" Freeman Jr. and wife Linda, of Marlboro, N.Y., Debbie Freeman of Walker, David Freeman and wife Tonya, of Baker, Jeannie Davis and husband Doug, of Central, and James "Rusty" Freeman and wife Patti, of Central; eight grandchildren, Michelle Davis Richardson and husband Clint, Amanda Davis Vanya and husband Nathan, Melissa Freeman, Megan Noland Ellerbee and husband Beau, Lauren Noland Reineke and husband Eric, and Katie Broussard Canella and husband Michael; twelve great-grandchildren, Casey, Elaina, Madelyn, Andrew, Lennox, Taylor, Jackson, Gabriel, Abigail, Gideon, Kylie and Brady; brother, Earl Robinson and wife Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Chester K. Freeman Sr.; father, Winfred T. Robinson; mother, Eulalia Poindexter Robinson; two grandchildren, Jeffrey McCurley and Lindsey Noland; and brother, Kenneth Merle Robinson. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Glen Kirby. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, Louisiana.

