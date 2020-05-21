A retired nurse has passed after 45 years of service. Betty Louise Bateast Banks, a resident of Weyanoke, LA and native of Woodville, MS, transitioned from this life on May 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet at the age of 77. She served the community for 45 years as a nurse. Betty will be forever remembered by her mother, Caroline Adams; children, Cynthia (Ewart) Forde, George Banks, Jr., Carolyn (Earl) Brumfield and Karen (Emanuel) Stewart. Her sisters, grandchildren, god children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Saint Paul #1 Baptist Church, 136464 Tunica Trace, Weyanoke, LA., officiated by Bishop Glasper Cobb. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and religious service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to St. Francisville Funeral Home, St Francisville, LA.

