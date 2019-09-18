Betty Lucille Kropog Higginbotham, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sterling Place Nursing Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was a resident of Walker for 60 years and a native of the Hungarian Settlement. She worked for the Livingston Parish School Board as a school bus driver, retiring in 2012, after proudly driving for 38 1/2 years. She is survived by her four children, Glenda Higginbotham-Roberts, Walker; Scott P. (Janice) Higginbotham, Pine Grove; Cheryl Higginbotham, Walker; Audrey Higginbotham, Killian; two grandchildren, Shaun Higginbotham and Alicia Higginbotham. She also leaves behind her spoiled but lovable fur-babies, Jake, Max, Lucy and Daisy. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack (Scotty) Higginbotham Jr.; parents Joseph Eugene (Sr.) and Elizabeth Martin Kropog; three brothers, Joseph Eugene (Jr.), Robert James, and Glen Anthony Kropog; two sisters, Julia Wascom and Rose Ann Vicknair. Betty's family would like to acknowledge and give thanks to the entire staff of Sterling Place, Life Source Hospice and Baton Rouge General Medical Centers for all of their help and care. They also give an extra-special thank you to Dee Achord for all the love, care, help and support she gave to Betty during her stay at Sterling Place Nursing Home. Memorial services for Betty will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Arpadhon Hungarian Settlement Cultural Association Reception Hall, 29025 Hwy 43, Albany, La.