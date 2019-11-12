Betty M. Elfert passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, November 11, 2019. She is survived by her 9 children, Dr. Dan Elfert (Stephanie), Gretchen Chaumont (Ronnie), Rachel Christ (Gerald), David Elfert (Mary Beth), Monica Hanley (Jack), Thomas Elfert (Mark Nelson), Philip Elfert, Maria O'Neal (Deustche), and Elizabeth DeBerry (Drew). Siblings are: Dr. Ben Miller, Jr. (Katherine), and Deanna Bischoff. She had 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Eva Guillory Miller; her husband of 57 years, Joseph D. Elfert, Sr.; siblings and in-laws: Jack Miller, Beneva M. Langlois, Jim Miller. The family request visitation on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9-11 am (Rosary at 10 am) at St. Philomena Church in Labadieville, LA and visitation at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice, LA from 6-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Church in Eunice, Louisiana on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Miller Cemetery in Eunice, LA. Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019