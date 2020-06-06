Betty M. Johnson Pero, 74 passed peacefully on June 4, 2020. She was born November 6, 1945 in Sunshine, Louisiana to the union of George Johnson and Odeal Gray Johnson. Betty married Alex Pero and had 2 children. She is survived by 2 siblings Wilson Johnson and Gloria Davis, 2 children Reginald Troy Pero and Alex Pero, Jr., 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of New Ark Baptist Church. Her funeral service is being held at New Ark Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 9th at 10 a.m.

