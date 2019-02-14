Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Mae Mitchell Gipson was born in Smoke Bend, LA on July 22, 1935 to Helen Israel and Peter L. Mitchell, Sr. She traveled to the heavenly realm on February 7, 2019 at 9:35 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Baptized by Reverend Antoine Gomez at St. Matthew Baptist Church, she was active in church at a young age. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Gonzales, LA. for over 50 years. As the eldest of eight (8) children, she always felt the need to set the example. At an early age, she honed leadership skills in the home and in school. Since her high school days, Betty M. Gipson had a deep abiding love for literature, language and the arts. She tutored fellow students before graduating from Lowery High School in Donaldsonville, LA as the 1953 Class Valedictorian. She attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor Degree in Secondary Education, majoring in English. That same year, she married Lawrence Gipson, her "childhood sweetheart" and four days later, she began her teaching career at Prairieville High School, Prairieville, LA. She received her Masters Degree in Secondary Education in 1964, then in 1965, she taught at Kennedy Memorial High School in Gonzales, LA for three (3) years. That all-black high school changed to East Ascension Jr. High School in 1968 during the days of integration. She changed placement with the opening of St. Amant High School in 1979 until her retirement in 1989 after 32 years of educating Ascension Parish youth. As their careers grew, their family grew with the blessings of four darling children: Rawn Valen, Chris Darcel, Veronique Caron, and Damatia Nicole. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Lancer LaRawnce and Symone Christel. With sophisticated eloquence, immeasurable grace and a commanding, albeit appealing teaching style, she parlayed not only English, but also a standard of excellence to youthful minds throughout her life. She was highly respected and widely admired having received many accolades for teaching, public speaking and for her penchant for fashion and style. She leaves to cherish precious memories her loving husband of sixty one years, Lawrence Gipson, three (3) devoted children: Rawn (Monicker Ford), Chris, and Damatia Gipson; wonderful grandchildren: Lancer Gipson and Symone Miller; three (3) brothers: Clarence Brown (Rebecca), Detroit, MI, August Gomez (Gayle), and David Dunn, both of Donaldsonville, LA; two (2) sisters: Clarenza Jackson (Varnel, Sr.), Modeste, LA and Joushlyn D. Hammon, Donaldsonville, LA; (2) sisters-in-law: Gloria Mitchell and Dorothy Gipson; her godchild, Myron Mitchell, a close friend, Bertha E. Jackson, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends, and enlightened students everywhere. Preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica C. Gipson, her parents: Helen Israel Dunn, Peter Mitchell, Sr., and stepfather,Versie Dunn; and brothers: James Kimble and Peter Mitchell, Jr. Visiting at St. Paul Baptist Church, Gonzales, LA., on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor L.A. Delaney, Jr. Interment in Church Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Hambricks Famiy Mortuary. Betty Mae Mitchell Gipson was born in Smoke Bend, LA on July 22, 1935 to Helen Israel and Peter L. Mitchell, Sr. She traveled to the heavenly realm on February 7, 2019 at 9:35 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Baptized by Reverend Antoine Gomez at St. Matthew Baptist Church, she was active in church at a young age. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Gonzales, LA. for over 50 years. As the eldest of eight (8) children, she always felt the need to set the example. At an early age, she honed leadership skills in the home and in school. Since her high school days, Betty M. Gipson had a deep abiding love for literature, language and the arts. She tutored fellow students before graduating from Lowery High School in Donaldsonville, LA as the 1953 Class Valedictorian. She attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor Degree in Secondary Education, majoring in English. That same year, she married Lawrence Gipson, her "childhood sweetheart" and four days later, she began her teaching career at Prairieville High School, Prairieville, LA. She received her Masters Degree in Secondary Education in 1964, then in 1965, she taught at Kennedy Memorial High School in Gonzales, LA for three (3) years. That all-black high school changed to East Ascension Jr. High School in 1968 during the days of integration. She changed placement with the opening of St. Amant High School in 1979 until her retirement in 1989 after 32 years of educating Ascension Parish youth. As their careers grew, their family grew with the blessings of four darling children: Rawn Valen, Chris Darcel, Veronique Caron, and Damatia Nicole. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Lancer LaRawnce and Symone Christel. With sophisticated eloquence, immeasurable grace and a commanding, albeit appealing teaching style, she parlayed not only English, but also a standard of excellence to youthful minds throughout her life. She was highly respected and widely admired having received many accolades for teaching, public speaking and for her penchant for fashion and style. She leaves to cherish precious memories her loving husband of sixty one years, Lawrence Gipson, three (3) devoted children: Rawn (Monicker Ford), Chris, and Damatia Gipson; wonderful grandchildren: Lancer Gipson and Symone Miller; three (3) brothers: Clarence Brown (Rebecca), Detroit, MI, August Gomez (Gayle), and David Dunn, both of Donaldsonville, LA; two (2) sisters: Clarenza Jackson (Varnel, Sr.), Modeste, LA and Joushlyn D. Hammon, Donaldsonville, LA; (2) sisters-in-law: Gloria Mitchell and Dorothy Gipson; her godchild, Myron Mitchell, a close friend, Bertha E. Jackson, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends, and enlightened students everywhere. Preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica C. Gipson, her parents: Helen Israel Dunn, Peter Mitchell, Sr., and stepfather,Versie Dunn; and brothers: James Kimble and Peter Mitchell, Jr. Visiting at St. Paul Baptist Church, Gonzales, LA., on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service time 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor L.A. Delaney, Jr. Interment in Church Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Hambricks Famiy Mortuary. www.hambrickmortuary.com. Funeral Home Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez

808 W Worthy Street

Gonzales , LA 70737

(225) 644-3302 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close