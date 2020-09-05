Betty Mckay Adams, 88, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. There will be a burial for only the immediate family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Paula Smith and late husband Anthony Smith and one son Moody Paul, III.; Grandchildren Kelley Smith Hawkins and husband Stewart Hawkins of Angola, LA; Ashley Smith Nicholas and husband Douglas "DJ" Nicholas of Cogan Station, PA; and Eric Anthony Smith of Harrison, AR; ten great-grandchildren, Brittany Stagg Cooper and husband, Logan, Madison Hawkins, Maverick Hawkins, Maggie Hawkins, Maddox Hawkins, Manning Hawkins,Trey Nicholas, Parker Nicholas, Ryleigh Nicholas, and Presleigh Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Moody P. Adams, Jr, Parents, Alma and Johnny McKay and sister, Mary Lou Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Cross.

