|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
View Map
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Churc
Betty Miyono Babin, born in Sendai, Japan and resident of Prairieville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Betty loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was a talented seamstress, who worked at and was an assistant manager at Elliott's Department Store, then later opened her own alterations shop. Betty is survived by her daughters, Nancy Moeller (Richard) and Mona Martinez (Lane); son, Bob Babin; grandchildren, Shane Gautreaux (Janna), Sabrina Melancon (Cody), R. Andrew Moller Jr. (Kristen), Erika Gupta (Kavi), Stevie Pack (Chet), Dylan Martinez (Alexander), Jadin Kavanaugh ( Shawn), Beau Babin (Janet), Zac Babin (Alise), Robert Babin; great-grandchildren, Jenna and Grant Gautreaux, Brianna and Kaley Melancon, Layla and Henry Moeller, Sam and Gunner Pack, Elliette and Rylan Martinez, Miko Gupta, Adele Kavanaugh, Isaac, Isabella, Kali and Kaleb Babin, Violet Babin; sister-in-law, Shigemi Meguro. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Babin; parents, Eijerou Meguro and Saku; brother, Eimitus Meguro; niece, Mikiyo Meguro. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville from 9:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Shane, Andrew, Dylan, Beau, Zac, Cody, Kavi, and Chet will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the staff of Azalea Estates, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, and the Carpenter House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's honor to St. Joseph Hospice/ The Carpenter House. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|