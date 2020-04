Betty Nereaux Comeaux passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a retired claims clerk with Walmart in Port Allen; a resident and native of Grosse Tete, LA. She is survived by her children, Janet David and husband Donny, Kathy Hernandez and husband Jim, and Denny Comeaux and wife Pam; brother, Louis Nereaux; grandchildren, Ty and Brad Hernandez, Haley David, Brett and Russ Bourgoyne, and Trey Comeaux; great grandchildren, Megan Borruano, Brant Becker, Brendan and Landon Dunbar, Corbin and Blakely Hernandez, Taylor and Madilyn Bourgoyne, Sophia Bourgoyne, Remy and Marley Comeaux; great great grandchildren, Christian and Maddox Borruano; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, James "CoCo" Comeaux, Sr.; son, Andrew "Drew" Comeaux; granddaughter, Kacey David; parents, Louis and Gertie Breaux Nereaux; and sister, Lois Hoffman. A private family graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.