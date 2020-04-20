Betty Nereaux Comeaux passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a retired claims clerk with Walmart in Port Allen; a resident and native of Grosse Tete, LA. She is survived by her children, Janet David and husband Donny, Kathy Hernandez and husband Jim, and Denny Comeaux and wife Pam; brother, Louis Nereaux; grandchildren, Ty and Brad Hernandez, Haley David, Brett and Russ Bourgoyne, and Trey Comeaux; great grandchildren, Megan Borruano, Brant Becker, Brendan and Landon Dunbar, Corbin and Blakely Hernandez, Taylor and Madilyn Bourgoyne, Sophia Bourgoyne, Remy and Marley Comeaux; great great grandchildren, Christian and Maddox Borruano; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, James "CoCo" Comeaux, Sr.; son, Andrew "Drew" Comeaux; granddaughter, Kacey David; parents, Louis and Gertie Breaux Nereaux; and sister, Lois Hoffman. A private family graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your understanding during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020.