Betty P Pritchard, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, went home to be with her Lord at 12:05 AM on August 8, 2020. She was born Elizabeth Mae Pickard in Biloxi, MS on May 21, 1930 and was 90 years old. Growing up her family called her Betty Mae but she decided on Betty in her early twenties and it was Betty from then on. She loved her home in Biloxi however Baton Rouge has been her home for the past 70 years. It is where she married her husband, the late Burton J. Pritchard, on March 24, 1951 and all three of her children were born here as well. Anyone who knew Betty knew she had three great loves in her life. First and foremost she loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a Christian who loved God and his people. She was a positive person who always looked to God for inspiration in her life. Second was her love for her family. Everything she did she did for them. She had a fifty three year marriage that was filled with happiness and she has enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved family holidays, birthdays, and just being together with her loved ones. Betty's third great love was music. She was a church musician for over 65 years and played piano and organ. She had the gift of moving people with her talent. She has played for numerous churches throughout the Baton Rouge Area. Her music has enhanced the joys of weddings and been a comfort to those experiencing the loss of a loved one at funerals. She has also served many Masonic organizations as their musician. Betty was also very involved in the Women's Masonic Organizations. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and started the first chapter of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Port Allen, LA. She later served as the Grand Organist for the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Order of the Amaranth, Baton Rouge Court #4 and served the Grand Court of Louisiana as Grand Musician and a Past Grand Royal Matron. During her time as a leader of the organization, she worked tirelessly for their philanthropy to make people aware of and raise money for Diabetes Research. Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Cecil B. and Ethel M. Pickard, Oceans Springs, MS and her husband Burton J. Pritchard, Baton Rouge LA. She is survived in death by her brother Edward Pickard of Hawaii and her sister Kay Kirsopp, of Lafayette, LA. She is survived by all three of her children: Cecil B. and Tracey Pritchard of Gonzales; Karen P. and Phillip Woolsey of Watson; and Minta P. Canelas, of Baton Rouge. Her surviving grandchildren are: Andrew Woolsey, Los Angeles, Ca; Casey Pritchard; Gonzales; Kristen P. and Tim Sibley, Pine Grove and Cory Canelas, Baton Rouge. Her great grandchildren are Lily and William Pritchard of Gonzales. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. Eastern Star service will be held at 7:00 PM with the Amaranth service to follow. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Rabenhorst East. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Serving as Pallbearers will be Casey Pritchard, Tim Sibley, Glenn Ray, Jim Wingate, Doug Stracener and Charles McDaniel. Honorary Pallbearers are Cecil Pritchard, Andrew Woolsey and Cory Canelas. CO-VID 19 guidelines will be enforced and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask for all services. If you are sick, please stay home. You may send a card to the family, care of Rabenhorst East and it will be forwarded to them. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be sent to the Amaranth Diabetes Fund, Baton Rouge Court #4, P.O. Box 45222, Baton Rouge, LA 70895-5222.

