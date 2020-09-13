Betty Pope Landry, age 91, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 12, 2020. Born in Wanilla, Mississippi she was a graduate of Tylertown High School, Class of 1947. She attended Copiah-Lincoln Junior College and graduated from Elliott's Business School of Baton Rouge. On June 15, 1952 Betty joined First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge (FBC). She later married the love of her life, Louis J. Landry, Jr. of Bunkie, Louisiana at FBC in a ceremony held on September 25, 1954. They were both residents of Baton Rouge at the time and made their home there after the wedding. Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He also joined FBC and later became a deacon and for many years drove a church bus to Port Allen each Sunday so those without transportation could attend services at FBC. Betty was always a dedicated, joyful member of FBC serving in many ministries including the nursery, Vacation Bible School, the church library, the Lord's Supper Committee, the Women's Missionary Union, the clothes closet and others. From 1981 until 1992 she was employed as the Church Hostess. She managed the church's kitchen preparing delicious meals for over 400 people who attended the weekly Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting, plus a weekly business Bible Study lunch in addition to daily staff lunches. Listing some of her many areas of service at FBC does not begin to describe the spirit of joy she shared with members of FBC and the community of Baton Rouge. For the last nineteen years of her life Betty lived at Village Woods where she built another family of friends. Everyone there knew they could always count on Betty to share a kind word or delicious meal. She was always sure to bring a smile and spirit of joy to the Friday Night Pot-Lucks and day-to-day encounters. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Louis Landry, her parents Emmette E Pope, Sr. and Louise Pope, and brother Emmette E. Pope, Jr. She is survived by her sister Pat Lichtenheld, children Laura Landry McDonald and husband Rex, Louis Landry, III and wife Katherine, David Landry and wife Kim, four grandchildren, one great-grandson and one great-great grandson along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge at the corner of Fifth and Convention on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm until a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Betty Landry Memorial Fund at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 225-343-0397, https://www.fbcbr.com/give.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.