Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608

Betty Porter Breaux, known as "Granny B" to her family and friends, was a proud native of Porter Community, near Savannah, Tennessee who still subscribed to her hometown newspaper, the Courier. She moved to Martin, Tennessee where she earned a degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin. From there, she moved to Memphis and worked for a dermatologist. In Memphis, she met the love of her life, Dr. Van Peter Breaux. After starting a practice in Morgan City, Louisiana, the couple moved to Donaldsonville and then retired to a home behind their son, Dr. Joseph Breaux, in Duplessis where they lived for the rest of their lives together. Betty was raised by tough, hard working parents, and her life in the hills of Tennessee prepared her for the life she would later live as a wife, mother, and community activist. Her mother was a superior seamstress whose talents were sought out by many who wanted a dress or gown for a special occasion. Her daughter watched and learned, and she, too, loved to sew and later loved to quilt. Betty and Van Breaux raised their eight children in Donaldsonville where their home was open to all, and many community groups could count on her to volunteer. Among her favorite groups were: Daughters of the American Revolution, Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, and Cajun Country Quilters. Her quilting group would donate quilts to various charities for auction, purchase, or to comfort cancer patients. Granny B especially loved welcoming grandchildren and great grandchildren into the family with a quilt of their own. In her later life, she moved to live with her daughter, D-D Breaux, in Baton Rouge until she passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 89; less than one month before her 90th birthday on January 7th. She is survived by her seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. Her surviving children, their spouses, children, and grandchildren are: Thomas Edward Breaux of Prairieville, his wife Peggy Falcon Breaux,, their daughter Adrienne Breaux Bowen and her husband Mark Bowen, Jr. and their children Amelia, Grant, and Quinn, and their daughter Vanessa Breaux Lo and her husband Chris Lo and their daughter Elizabeth; Ann Cherry Breaux-Reiss of Kitzingen, Germany and her husband Wolfgang Reiss; Sara "D-D" Breaux of Baton Rouge, her daughter Jewel Pollock Fourrier and her husband Beau Fourrier and their sons Porter and Chase, and her daughter Sara Pollock Dickson and her husband Bobby Dickson and their children Robby and Rose; Dr. Joseph Michael Breaux of Duplessis, his wife Marilyn Woods Breaux, their son Peter Breaux and his wife Denise Heinisch and their children Josephine and Maya, and their daughter Christine Breaux Husni and her husband Afeef Husni and their son Elijah; Mary Jane "Janey" Breaux Nasca of Baton Rouge, her son Bryson Person and his wife Muriel Latiolais and their children Cecelia, Emmeline, and Gunnar, and her son Major Person and his wife Natalie Domino and their children Beau and Cora James; Dr. John Richard Breaux of Slidell, his wife Betina Martinez Breaux, and their children Eric Breaux and his wife Erin McRae, Jason Breaux and his wife Heather Rengifo, and Dr. Elise Breaux Rogers and her husband Paul Rogers; and Nancy Breaux-Charbonnet of Baton Rouge, her husband Michael Charbonnet, and her daughters Hailey, Hannah, and Elle O'Brien. Mrs. Breaux was preceded in death by her parents, Millard Fraley Porter and Jewel Rose Stansell Porter; her son, Van Peter Breaux, Jr.; her husband, Dr. Van Peter Breaux; and her sister, Anna Laura Franks. The family would like to thank Dr. Louis Minsky for his vigilant care and Dr. Donald Carson for being their reassuring friend. There are no words to express what the tender, loving, and constant care given by her village of caregivers meant to her family. Ruth Hartford, Eddie Mae Rogers, Gilda Shropshire, Taushica Traylor, Shane Byrd, and Ann Knox were her friends who prayed with her, sang with her, and soothed her with countless hours of hand holding during her last days. Visitation will be at St. Aloyisius Church in Baton Rouge from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum in Prairieville. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in their mother's name to Blue Ribbon Soiree and St. Vincent de Paul. 