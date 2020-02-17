Betty Ray Daley passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, LA. Visiting will be Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9 am until religious services at 1 pm, conducted by Rev. Troy Romig. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Edwards and husband JR, Tammy Daley, and Linda Daley; sons, Donnie Daley, Robert Lee Daley and wife Kim, Clayton Daley and wife Joney, Offord Daley and Ricky Daley and wife Jennifer; step sons, Ronnie and Bert Daley; twenty-three grandchildren; fifty-one great grandchildren; brothers, Charlie Davis and wife Hazel and Quinnion Davis and wife Linda; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Daley, Sr.; son, Randy Dale Daley; grandsons, Randy Edwards and Brian Daley; granddaughter, Nicole Freely; two great granddaughters; parents, Cleon and Odos Davis; and sisters, Ellamae Tharp, Marion Poston and Frances Davis. Pallbearers will be Willie Edwards, Jeremy, Jason, Robert Lee, Jr., Ricky, Jr., Offord "OJ" Daley and Chaz Collier. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020