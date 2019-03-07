Betty Rumfello Laborde, 84, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA passed away on March 5, 2019. A graveside service will be held in her honor on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery, Plattenville, LA at 11:00 am. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Edward Rumfello and wife, Carolyn ; her sister, Rosalie Rumfello; sister-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Rumfello, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Laborde; her parents, Samuel and Mary Totora Rumfello; and brother, Rudolph "Rudy" Rumfello. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019