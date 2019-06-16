Betty Sanchez Dupuy, a native of Bear Island and resident of Maurepas, Louisiana, passed away on June 13th at the age of 76. Betty worked in the cafeteria at Maurepas High School for over 20 years. She loved watching her husband, Collins, coach basketball for many years. Betty is survived by her daughters, Roxanne LeBlanc and Donna Johnston (Michael); her son, Joseph Collins (Bozo) Dupuy Jr. (Evelyn); grandchildren, Justin (Sara), Raychelle, and Blake Johnston, Kacey (Chelsea) and Karlie LeBlanc, and Hunter Dupuy; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Aaliyah Johnston and Caroline LeBlanc; sister, Dot Smiley (Milton); sisters-in-law, Wilta Edwards, Kerma Guedry (Ronald) and Melba Brenn (Andrew); and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph Collins Dupuy, Sr.; her parents, Renny and Myrtle Sanchez; brother, Charles Sanchez; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jessie and Lena Dupuy. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana, 70454. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 am, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Maurepas, Louisiana, 70449. Interment will follow in Whitehall Cemetery, Whitehall, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019