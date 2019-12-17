Betty Simino died December 15, 2019 at age 86. She was a native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge. As an RN, she worked the recovery room at Baton Rouge General, Woman's Hospital and BRASS. She was a member of St. Aloysius and St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She leaves behind Nick (and Debra) Simino, Maria (and Troy) Mercer and Margaret (and Adrienne) Simino, 5 grandchildren - Elizabeth and Christina Simino, Lucy (and John) Foval, Emma and Sam Mercer and 3 great-grandchildren - Olive and Stella Foval and Penelope Mercer. Visitation beginning at 5:00 followed by a memorial service at 7:00 will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019