Betty Washington Stevens, a native and resident of Lutcher. She passed away at 1:52 p.m.,Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge She was 70. Visiting at King David Baptist Church, King Avenue, Lutcher, Monday July 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m until Religious Services at 1:00 p.m conducted by the Rev. Ferdinand Wallace, Jr. Interment in St Joseph's Cemetery in Paulina. Survived by three daughter: Rolanda (Terrence) Lovett, Rhonda Stevens and Kristan (Gerald) Robinson.Two sisters: Helen Riley and Geraldine Raphael. Two brothers: George West and David Williams. Sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Fred Washington and Leola West Washington Johnson. Her husband, Raymond Stevens. Her daughter: Virna Cooper and a brother-in-law, Andrew Raphael. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 15, 2019