Betty Witcher McMahon was born on Sunday, July 5, 1925 in New Orleans, and lived until age 94. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the home of Barbara and Lawrence Meynard, her daughter and son-in-law, with family at her side. She was married to Robert E. "Bob" McMahon for 73 years and had 4 children, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-great grandsons, and was a mother to many. Bob passed away almost 6 weeks prior to her passing. Betty had a passion for family, babies, her flower garden, birds and wildlife, waffles with whipped cream and strawberries, and French toast dunked in her coffee. She loved the lakefront of Lake Ponchartrain, going to Bay St. Louis and Gulf Shores, letting the wind take her hair and smelling the salt water of the Bay and Gulf, and generally getting in her car and going places. Betty enjoyed doing for people she loved, such as buying little gifts and sharing food with others. Before Katrina came where she was forced to move, she lived in her multi-generational home in Lakeview where her door was always open; there was always a place for family to sleep over and to have something to eat. And you knew there was going to be plenty of laughter. She worked with special needs kids for many years. She adored them and they adored her, as Betty was always young at heart. She faithfully watched the New Orleans Saints since the beginning of the franchise when she was in her early 40's. Sometimes she said she couldn't watch anymore because she feared having a heart attack! And last but certainly not least, Betty loved her church and was looking forward to being with God. She attended many Bible studies, both formal and informal, and tried to be at worship services until becoming handicapped. Growing up in the Episcopal Church taught her what was most important-following what The Bible says and living by it, striving to be more Christ-like. Betty will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by many. Betty is survived by daughters Mary E. "Mary Beth" McMahon, Jane M. (David Burris) McWilliams, and Barbara M. (Lawrence) Meynard; son Robert E. McMahon, Jr., brother The Right Reverend Robert Campbell (Alice) Witcher, Sr., D. D., Ph.D.; grandchildren Michelle A. McMahon, Heather Adams (Craig, Sr.) Buyajian , Ryan J. (Miranda) Meynard; great-grandchildren Ian Botts, Rachel Botts, and Samantha Adams; step-great grandsons Joel Gill, Craig Buyajian, Jr., and Jake Buyajian; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice for their care and ministry. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. "Bob" McMahon, Sr., parents Lily Campbell Witcher and Charles Swanson Witcher, Sr., brothers Charles S. Witcher, Jr., and Richard Farnham "Witty" Witcher, Sr. A Memorial Service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 6249 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, LA, is pending due to the widespread coronavirus and will be published in the future. A private interment will be at Masonic Temple Cemetery, 400 City Park Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, LA, is handling the arrangements. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in New Orleans, or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.