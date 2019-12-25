Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Betty Zimmerman Doucet, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away December 21, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Lafayette, LA on January 20, 1928 to parents Claude and Yolanda Thibodeaux Zimmerman. She was a previous member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a graduate from Lafayette High School. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother; a fabulous cook and a smart woman with great sense of humor. Ms. Betty is survived by two daughters, Susan Doucet Davis and Nancy Doucet and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John "Bob" Doucet; parents, Claude and Yolanda Thibodeaux Zimmerman; sisters, Mildred "Millie" Martin (Roy), Thelma Fowler (William), and Velma Narramore (Ed) and son-in-law, Ronald "Ronnie" Davis. Visitation will take place at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 am until funeral service time of 12:00 pm. Mr. Gregory "Greg" Gossen will officiate the funeral service. The family would like to thank Emma Yawn, Dee Thornton, and caregivers at Maison de Fleur for their compassionate care. Additionally, Arlette Ourso, Shelley Foss and staff from the Carpenter House. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Joseph Carpenter House in Baton Rouge or .

