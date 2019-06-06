Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettye Lou Holiday Smith. View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Send Flowers Obituary

Our beautiful and loving mother Bettye Lou (Holiday) Smith has fought a hard battle with great dignity and belief in God but in the end our Lord Father has called her back home. Bettye Lou Smith was born in Mount Hermon Louisiana on November 23rd, 1938. She is preceded in death by her mother, Freda Pauline (Claybough) Holiday and father, Elton James Holiday as well as her older brother James Lee Holiday as well as his son James Lee Holiday Jr. and her sisters Katherine Strickland and Edna Earl Crawford. She will be met at Saint Peter's gate by her loving and devoted husband of 60+ years, Claude Eugene Smith, who was with her throughout the many years of marriage and illness, both good times and bad. She will get to see her two grandsons whom she will finally be able to once again hug and hold; Travis Wayne Vicknair and Jake Kirkland. What a joyous moment it will be. She is survived by her a loving and devoted daughters, Sandy Smith Vicknair, Cheryl Smith Braud, wife of Michael Braud, who dedicated their lives in hopes of making her final days as loving and comfortable as one could wish for. Her son, Ronnie Eugene Smith, husband of Michele Smith, will miss her witty dry humor and their special and loving bond that only a mother and son can have. She had dedicated her life to her grandchildren Krystle Vicknair, Reeve Kirkland, Corinne Kirkland, Abigail Smith, Ryan Smith and her one great grandchild, Waylyn Vicknair. She will be deeply missed by her sister Linda Welch with whom she has built a lasting and enduring relationship with throughout the years as well as her many nieces and nephews. Bettye Smith will be viewed at McKneely Funeral Home in Kentwood, LA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:00AM until religious services at 12 Noon conducted by Rev. Donnie Easley. We will then proceed to Mount Hermon Cemetery for her final resting place next to her loved ones in eternal rest. The family and Bettye have requested in lieu of flowers please donate to one of the below lung cancer research centers. John Hopkins Cancer Research, (800) 227-2345, P. O. Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029, www.hopkinskimmelcancercenter.org or , (410) 361-6391, P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

