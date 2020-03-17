Beulah 'Renaee' Richardson entered into eternal rest at her residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was a 55 year old native of Port Hudson; Walk through only at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 8-10:45 am; Private family service (invitation only) at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Dennis Lawrence; public invited to committal service at Olive Grove Cemetery at 12:45 pm. Survivors include her mother, Lucille Richardson; daughters, Laterica Woods (Alvin) and Shawdae Richardson; siblings, Charlie, Perry (Lucille) and Jacqueline Richardson; Cheryl R. Brown and Willie Holloman; five grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her father, Charley Richardson; sister, Debra Riley; brothers-in- law, Roy Riley and Kenneth Brown. She served as an usher at Pleasant Grove B.C.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020