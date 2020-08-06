1/
Beulah Dean "Deanie" Irving
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah Dean ""Deanie"" Irving passed away August 5, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Deanie was a native of Shreveport, LA born on September 22, 1947 and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She attended school in Baton Rouge at Louisiana State School for the Blind. After graduating high school, Deanie attended Southeastern University in Hammond, LA where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a resident of Capital House Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Baton Rouge. Deanie was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. William R. Irving, Jr. and Virginia Hare Irving; and brother, William R. Irving, III. She is survived by her sister, Elsie Braswell and husband, Eddie of Shreveport, LA; twin sister, Jeanie Bergeron of Baton Rouge, LA; sister-in-law, Alice Irving of Baton Rouge, LA; two nieces, Jennifer Braswell Christy and husband, Micah of Birmingham, AL and Gwen Braud of Baton Rouge, LA; three nephews, Jason Braswell and wife, Melissa of Tyler, TX, Brian Browning and wife, Shauntelle of Zachary, LA, and Lee Browning and wife, Crista of Dallas, GA; Two great-nephews and six great-nieces. Service will be held at Green Oaks Funeral Home Saturday, August 8th at 2:00 pm. Visitation begins at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery @ 3:00 pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Capital House Nursing Home & Rehabilitation for their care and compassion through the years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved