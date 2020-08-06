Beulah Dean ""Deanie"" Irving passed away August 5, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Deanie was a native of Shreveport, LA born on September 22, 1947 and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. She attended school in Baton Rouge at Louisiana State School for the Blind. After graduating high school, Deanie attended Southeastern University in Hammond, LA where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a resident of Capital House Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Baton Rouge. Deanie was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. William R. Irving, Jr. and Virginia Hare Irving; and brother, William R. Irving, III. She is survived by her sister, Elsie Braswell and husband, Eddie of Shreveport, LA; twin sister, Jeanie Bergeron of Baton Rouge, LA; sister-in-law, Alice Irving of Baton Rouge, LA; two nieces, Jennifer Braswell Christy and husband, Micah of Birmingham, AL and Gwen Braud of Baton Rouge, LA; three nephews, Jason Braswell and wife, Melissa of Tyler, TX, Brian Browning and wife, Shauntelle of Zachary, LA, and Lee Browning and wife, Crista of Dallas, GA; Two great-nephews and six great-nieces. Service will be held at Green Oaks Funeral Home Saturday, August 8th at 2:00 pm. Visitation begins at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery @ 3:00 pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Capital House Nursing Home & Rehabilitation for their care and compassion through the years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store