Mrs. Beulah Gaudet Solar gained her angels wings on July 25, 2020. "Blessed Are Pure of Heart for They Will See God." Beulah was born to the late Wallace Gaudet and Celestine Hebert Gaudet of Pierre Part on February 4, 1923. The Gaudet's were one of the original Acadian families to migrate to Louisiana from Novia Scotia. The Gaudet family migrated from Pierre Part to Bayou Pigeon in 1933. They lived at Bayou Pigeon from 1933. She married the late Lowery P. Solar in 1947. As was her heritage, their first home was a houseboat and Lowery was a fisherman / swamper at Bayou Pigeon in their early married life. She was a parishioner of the Bayou Pigeon Mission Church, Our Lady of The Miraculous Medal and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church from its inception in 1952. Beulah is survived by her two children, Diane Solar LeGrange and Gary Solar; son in law, Cliff LeGrange; three grandsons, Brent LeGrange and spouse Mandy, Brandon LeGrange and spouse Dayna, Ben LeGrange and spouse Janna; five great grandchildren, Micah LeGrange, Colin LeGrange, Brady LeGrange, Lola LeGrange, and Lucia LeGrange; one sister, Hilda Gaudet LeBlanc; two sisters-in-law, Anite Gaudet and Alma Gaudet; and one brother-in-law, Irvin Settoon. She was preceded in death by her son, Lowery J. Solar Jr., her husband, Lowery P Solar; four brothers, Gibson Gaudet, Johnson Gaudet, Raymond Gaudet, and Edison Gaudet, and four sisters, Emmeline Gaudet Guillory, Elevrie Gaudet Landry, Mildred Gaudet Settoon, and Shirley Gaudet Saltzman. Pallbearers will be Brent, Brandon, Ben, Micah, Colin and Brady LeGrange. She was the epitome of the loving Cajun wife and mother. She instilled the values and folklife of Catholic Cajun family culture to all around her. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. The order and cleanliness of her home was striking. She taught herself how to sew and made many of Diane's dresses. She never said an unkind word about anyone. Viewing ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 30 at the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association Hall 39315 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, La. 70764 from 9:00 am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, conducted by Father Al Davidson. Interment will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Pierre Part. Special thanks to her sister Hilda, sister-in-law and neighbor Anite, long time sitter Linda, Comfort Care Hospice and all their staff for the care given to her. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association P.O. Box 1087, Plaquemine LA. 70764 or www.bayoupigeon.com.
Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.