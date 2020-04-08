Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Jones Davis. View Sign Service Information Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Meriam St Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-4216 Send Flowers Obituary

Beulah Jones Davis transitioned into eternal rest on April 7, 2020. She was native and lifelong resident of Bayou Goula. She was 85 years old. She taught school in Iberville Parish for thirty years and was affectionately know by everyone as Ms. Davis. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her beloved children and grandchildren, daughter Sheila Green (Roy) son Cedric Davis, grandchildren: Kendric Jenkins, Ceiara and Kaylee Davis, Bother Willie Jones(Mary Louise) 2 sisters-in-law Glenda Davis and Lorraine Netterville, nephew Gregory Williams Godchildren Carol Lewis and Kenneth Mitchell, 1 aunt Ida Jones and an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in the Bayou Goula Community who deeply loved cared for and looked out for her wellbeing. life long friends Catherine Johnson Shirley Edwards, Julia Walker, Delores C. Grace and Eola Young. A Private Graveside Service Friday April 10, 2020. Services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.

Beulah Jones Davis transitioned into eternal rest on April 7, 2020. She was native and lifelong resident of Bayou Goula. She was 85 years old. She taught school in Iberville Parish for thirty years and was affectionately know by everyone as Ms. Davis. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her beloved children and grandchildren, daughter Sheila Green (Roy) son Cedric Davis, grandchildren: Kendric Jenkins, Ceiara and Kaylee Davis, Bother Willie Jones(Mary Louise) 2 sisters-in-law Glenda Davis and Lorraine Netterville, nephew Gregory Williams Godchildren Carol Lewis and Kenneth Mitchell, 1 aunt Ida Jones and an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in the Bayou Goula Community who deeply loved cared for and looked out for her wellbeing. life long friends Catherine Johnson Shirley Edwards, Julia Walker, Delores C. Grace and Eola Young. A Private Graveside Service Friday April 10, 2020. Services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close