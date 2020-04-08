Beulah Jones Davis transitioned into eternal rest on April 7, 2020. She was native and lifelong resident of Bayou Goula. She was 85 years old. She taught school in Iberville Parish for thirty years and was affectionately know by everyone as Ms. Davis. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her beloved children and grandchildren, daughter Sheila Green (Roy) son Cedric Davis, grandchildren: Kendric Jenkins, Ceiara and Kaylee Davis, Bother Willie Jones(Mary Louise) 2 sisters-in-law Glenda Davis and Lorraine Netterville, nephew Gregory Williams Godchildren Carol Lewis and Kenneth Mitchell, 1 aunt Ida Jones and an abundance of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in the Bayou Goula Community who deeply loved cared for and looked out for her wellbeing. life long friends Catherine Johnson Shirley Edwards, Julia Walker, Delores C. Grace and Eola Young. A Private Graveside Service Friday April 10, 2020. Services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020