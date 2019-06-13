Beulah Mae Hall Williams entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her husband, Elijah Williams, Sr.; daughters, Tammy (Rev. Larry) Dixon of Baker, LA and Denise Williams of Galveston, TX; sons, Kerry Williams, Everette (Linda) Williams, Elijah (Michelle) Williams, Jr. and Taris Williams all of Baton Rouge, LA; 3 sisters; 1 brother; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Charles E. Wallace officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019