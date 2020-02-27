|
Beverly Ann Brown Balentine Thompson, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 80. Ann was born in Alexandria, Louisiana, on January 23, 1940, to Eloise and Wyatt Dexter Brown but grew up in Baton Rouge. Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and sister. She leaves behind her loving husband, Stephen and her previous husband Bud Balentine; daughter, Janet Rudd and husband Vic of Reno, Nevada; son, David Balentine and wife Tammy of Baton Rouge, La; son, Jerry Balentine of Baton Rouge, La; her grandchildren; Michael Balentine of Aberdeen, SD; Kristoffer Balentine of Windsor, PA; Andy Balentine and wife Sarah of Baton Rouge, La; Katrina Balentine-Kieren and husband, Chris of Baton Rouge, La; Austin Rudd of Reno, Nv; Brek Balentine of Baton Rouge, La; her great-grand daughters, Novalee, Layla and Elenore Kieren of Baton Rouge, La; great-grand sons, Bayer, Wyatt, Liam and Owen Balentine; and her brothers and sister-in-law, Virgil Brown, Ronnie Brown and Dickey and Evy Brown. Ann is a member of First Christian Church of Baton Rouge. She graduated from Istrouma High School in 1958. She attended college at LSU and a short period at Ventura College in California. Ann loved the business world. She was one of the first women in the garbage industry having worked for Atlantic Waste in Baton Rouge and Waste Management in New Orleans. She owned her own consulting business "Focus" and taught "Personal Relationship" classes at Incline Village College in Incline Village, Nevada. Her interests included her family, poetry, painting, traveling in the motorhome and being at sea with Stephen when he was working on his ship, Ikabana flower arranging, and the Republican Women for Pro Choice. Ann never met a stranger on land, in the air or at sea. She enjoyed meeting and talking to others and her gift was leaving a smile on those people. We will miss her greatly. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:30 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Christian Church and St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020