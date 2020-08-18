1/1
Beverly Ann Cooper
Beverly Ann Cooper, departed this earthly life on August 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her husband, Richard "Pop" Cooper, Sr. A son, Richard (Shaqawana) Cooper, Jr. A daughter, Rolanda Cooper. A daughter in law, Shalondra Cooper. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:30 am to 10:45 am, followed by a Private Service at 11:00 am for family only at True Light Worship Center, 1012 West Orice Roth Rd., Gonzales, LA. (Mask required).

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
True Light Worship Center
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
True Light Worship Center
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
Family, please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of this beautiful soul, gone to soon. my words are few, the loss is huge.
TRESSA STEWART STONE
Friend
August 18, 2020
I WILL ALWAYS TREASURE OUR FRIENDSHIP, I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU. MAY YOUR BEAUTIFUL KIND SOUL, REST IN PERFECT PEACE FOREVER!
TRESSA STEWART STONE
Friend
