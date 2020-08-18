Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly Ann Cooper, departed this earthly life on August 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her husband, Richard "Pop" Cooper, Sr. A son, Richard (Shaqawana) Cooper, Jr. A daughter, Rolanda Cooper. A daughter in law, Shalondra Cooper. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:30 am to 10:45 am, followed by a Private Service at 11:00 am for family only at True Light Worship Center, 1012 West Orice Roth Rd., Gonzales, LA. (Mask required).

