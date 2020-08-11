1/2
Beverly Ann Dupuis Johnson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Dupuis Johnson, a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away August 9, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born January 6, 1930 in Maringouin, La. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Andrew Robinson Johnson III, and her parents, Etienne "Stephen" Pierre and Edwina Augusta Matherne Dupuis. She is survived by her sister Katherine Yvonne Martin (Julian Clark) of Houston, Tex. and her five children: Ann Robin Clawson of Shreveport, La.; Polly Sunshine Amadon of Baton Rouge; Andrew Robinson Johnson IV of Baton Rouge; Stephen Ogden Johnson (Jodie Ann Smith) of St. Louis, Mo.; and Michael Stone Johnson of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by her grandchildren Johnson Stebbins Clawson, Andrew Robinson Johnson V, Mary Catherine Johnson, John Pierre Amadon, Henry Pickett Johnson, and Samuel Ogden Johnson, as well as four great-grandchildren. Beverly graduated from Baton Rouge High School and attended Louisiana State University. She was active in the Junior League of Baton Rouge and served as president of the Parent Teacher Association of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic School in Alexandria, La. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Beverly enjoyed playing cards, loved to dance, attend book readings, and shop with friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed reading, traveling, entertaining, and cooking with her husband. A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved