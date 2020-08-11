Beverly Ann Dupuis Johnson, a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away August 9, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born January 6, 1930 in Maringouin, La. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Andrew Robinson Johnson III, and her parents, Etienne "Stephen" Pierre and Edwina Augusta Matherne Dupuis. She is survived by her sister Katherine Yvonne Martin (Julian Clark) of Houston, Tex. and her five children: Ann Robin Clawson of Shreveport, La.; Polly Sunshine Amadon of Baton Rouge; Andrew Robinson Johnson IV of Baton Rouge; Stephen Ogden Johnson (Jodie Ann Smith) of St. Louis, Mo.; and Michael Stone Johnson of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by her grandchildren Johnson Stebbins Clawson, Andrew Robinson Johnson V, Mary Catherine Johnson, John Pierre Amadon, Henry Pickett Johnson, and Samuel Ogden Johnson, as well as four great-grandchildren. Beverly graduated from Baton Rouge High School and attended Louisiana State University. She was active in the Junior League of Baton Rouge and served as president of the Parent Teacher Association of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic School in Alexandria, La. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Beverly enjoyed playing cards, loved to dance, attend book readings, and shop with friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed reading, traveling, entertaining, and cooking with her husband. A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.