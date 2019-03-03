Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann Newton. View Sign

Beverly Ann Newton passed away at the Carpenter House on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 65. She is survived by her children, Aaron Meshell, Robert Hollowell, Lori Ewing, and Beth Gaynor; grandchildren, River, Cameron, Cori Ann, Emma, Avery, Elijah, Aiden, Crystal, Aaron, and Autumn; loving life partner, Jim Ewing, Jr.; 5 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Jessie Mae Meshell; and 3 brothers. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Central, LA on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. until Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Interment will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or The Carpenter House of Baton Rouge.