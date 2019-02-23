Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann Wells Noble. View Sign

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." – 2 Timothy 4:7 Beverly Ann Wells Noble, 73, a native of Acey and a resident of Prairieville, LA, lost her battle with cancer on February 22, 2019. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that dedicated her life to her family and the Lord. She was a proud member of Dutchtown Baptist Church, a devoted Sunday school teacher and a beloved friend to every person she knew. Beverly was proceeded in death by her parents, William Acy and Susie Ethel Wells. Siblings, George W. Wells, Truvie Wells, Clyde Wells, Lucille Martin and Estelle Wells. She is survived by her husband, Jerry B. Noble, her son Wayne Noble and his wife Amanda, her son Jan Noble and his wife Brandi, her daughter Shelia Eppinette. Her siblings Erma Carpenter, Kenneth Wells, Jerry Burdette, Iris Barber and Marvin Wells. Her grandchildren Tyler Eppinet, Tanner Eppinet, Eden Noble, Megan White, Sofia Noble, Laila Martin and Nicole Prager. Great Grandchildren, Mason Eppinet and Evan Eppinet. Visitation will be held at Dutchtown Baptist Church in Prairieville, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm and Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday at 10:00 am at Dutchtown Baptist Church with graveside service immediately following at Sandy Creek Baptist Church in Pride, LA. In lieu of flowers it was Beverly Ann Wells Noble's last wishes to have donations made in her honor to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Research Center. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant , LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019

