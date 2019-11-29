Beverly Ann Whitstine

Obituary
We miss thee from thy home Dear Mother. We miss thee from thy place. A shadow o'er our life is cast. We miss the sunshine on thy face. We miss thy kind and willing hand. Thy fond and earnest care. Our home is dark without thee. We miss thee everywhere. Beverly Ann Whitstine died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was a resident of Zachary, 84 years old and was retired from Louisiana Department of Corrections. Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 5pm until 8pm and on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Passion Connection Church, 9250 Hwy 19, Zachary from 12pm until religious service at 1pm conducted by Rev. Reggie Willcutt. Burial will be in Feliciana Cemetery, St. Francisville. She is survived by her 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Alvin Ray and Judy Whitstine, Ricky and Denise Whitstine and Randy and Carolyn Whitstine all of Zachary. A sister, Naomi Merriman and husband, Robert of Milton, FL. 5 grandchildren, Brad, Chris, Randi, Lauren and Sara Whitstine. 7 grandchildren, Taylor Whitstine, Jude Bumgardener, Dawson Whitstine, Abigail Shannon, Olivia Whitstine, Adeline Whitstine and Bentley Bowser. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Alvin Whitstine. A grandson, Steven Whitstine and her parents, Arthur and Lydia McCormick. Pallbearers will be Alvin Ray Whitstine, Ricky Whitstine, Randy Whitstine, Brad Whitstine, Dawson Whitstine, Chris Whitstine and Bentley Bowser. Special thanks to the entire staff at Lane Nursing Home and In His Care Hospice for all the compassion and care given to our Mother. Memorial donations may be made to Passion Connection Church, PO Box 547, Slaughter, LA 70777. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
