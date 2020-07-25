Beverly B. Kirk, 58, lost her battle with lung cancer at her home in Sarasota, Florida, July 19, 2020. Beverly was born in Houma, Louisiana. She attended high school at The American School in London England and then attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While at LSU she met her future husband David Kirk. They were married and lived in Baton Rouge until 1990 when they and their son Sean moved to Sarasota, Florida. In April 2004, Beverly went to work for Sarasota attorney Telese McKay as a paralegal and worked for Telese until this year. Beverly found great satisfaction and pride in her work and the role she played in the growth of Telese's law practice. Beverly was well known and loved by many people. She was important in many people's' lives and her passing has been a terrible loss for each of them. Beverly is survived by her husband David, their son Sean of Girdwood, Alaska, and their granddaughter Isabella of Sarasota, Florida. Beverly is also survived by her two sisters and their husbands, two brothers and their wives, and both her parents. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity
in Beverly's honor. Condolences can be shared at legacy.com.