Beverly B. Kirk
1962 - 2020
Beverly B. Kirk, 58, lost her battle with lung cancer at her home in Sarasota, Florida, July 19, 2020. Beverly was born in Houma, Louisiana. She attended high school at The American School in London England and then attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While at LSU she met her future husband David Kirk. They were married and lived in Baton Rouge until 1990 when they and their son Sean moved to Sarasota, Florida. In April 2004, Beverly went to work for Sarasota attorney Telese McKay as a paralegal and worked for Telese until this year. Beverly found great satisfaction and pride in her work and the role she played in the growth of Telese's law practice. Beverly was well known and loved by many people. She was important in many people's' lives and her passing has been a terrible loss for each of them. Beverly is survived by her husband David, their son Sean of Girdwood, Alaska, and their granddaughter Isabella of Sarasota, Florida. Beverly is also survived by her two sisters and their husbands, two brothers and their wives, and both her parents. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity in Beverly's honor. Condolences can be shared at legacy.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Beverly was a joy to work with and her professionalism, sense of fairness and work ethic were unmatched. My deepest sympathy to David and the rest of her family.

She will always be in our hearts.
Janet Romano
Friend
July 22, 2020
Beverly was my friend, a true friend, and she will be missed. She was a force to be reckoned with, she had a heart of gold, and always wanted to very best for her friends and family. RIP Bev, and thanks for being my friend. - Debi
Debi Gordon
Friend
July 22, 2020
Beverly was a long time friend . She was such a fun and unique person. I am so sad to hear of her passing. I hope they have step class in heaven my friend!! Rest In Peace ❤
Tasha Brehm
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will be missed. I often thought of you. I missed our ladies night out to lay pool.
Peggy Trotter
Friend
July 22, 2020
Telese McKay
July 22, 2020
TELESE MCKAY
July 22, 2020
Beverly and I worked together for 16 years, and although she technically worked for me as a paralegal, she was far more than that. We were a tight team, supporting each other not only to accomplish great things at work, but through milestones and struggles personally and through life. I have so many stories and memories of that fiery red head that hustled and worked harder than anyone I had ever known, and so many little mementos and notes and cards in my office. My kitchen drawer contains pot holders that she knitted for me, and my jewelry box has bead necklaces and earrings that she made. On my coat rack is a glass turtle chime that glistens when the sun hits it midday. She was dedicated, strong, sensitive and beautiful, and I miss her terribly. Heaven is blessed by her presence.
TELESE MCKAY
Coworker
