Beverly Byrd Esteven
1950 - 2020
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 5, 1950 in Pascagoula, MS and was 70 years of age. She worked at Ardillo's Grocery and Restaurant for over 40 years as a bookkeeper and greeted everyone with a smile. She was a devoted wife, mother, Maw-Maw, and sister and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. After retirement, she also enjoyed spending time with her pets, Pup and Kittyman, and riding to Hammond on the "Old People Road" (Highway 51). She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gregory Paul Esteven; daughter, Susan Esteven McGraw and husband, Brian; son, Gregory William Esteven; 3 grandchildren, Tristen Brian McGraw, Keaten David McGraw and Presley Susan McGraw; sister, Christina Byrd Richard; brother in law, Roy Esteven and wife, Pam; 2 nephews and 1 niece, Brady Hunter, Kaitlin Richard, and James Esteven; great-nephew, Dominic Steffek. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Moore "Bill" Byrd, Jr. and Johnnie Shotts Byrd; maternal grandparents, Talnethus Hood Shotts and Benjamin Franklin Shotts; paternal grandparents, Myrtle Lee Byrd and Willie M. Byrd, Sr. The family would like to thank Amite Fire and Rescue, Hood Memorial Hospital, and the staff of North Oaks Medical Center SICU for their excellent care during this difficult time. We would like to thank Fr. Mark Beard, Fr. Howard Adkins, Chaplain Keith Kincaid, and the entire community for all of their heartfelt prayers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral mass for Beverly will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Full of Grace at St. Helena Catholic Church or Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKneely & Vaughn Funeral Home, LLC - Amite
60100 Westway Drive
Amite, LA 70422
985-747-9801
Memories & Condolences

October 3, 2020
Greg , Susan & family,

Please know how deeply saddened Glenn & I as well as Brett & Justin are over the loss of Beverly. Words cannot express our sadness for y’all. Please know that you all will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you all at this difficult time. ✝
Lana & Glenn Hutchinson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Beverly was always a happy person with a beautiful smile. Her kindness that she shared with many will be missed. Keeping all of you in our prayers the days to come. God bless all of you.
Love,
Stormy & Denise Holland Lee
Denise Lee
October 3, 2020
Our sincere heartfelt sympathy for you. What a loss for our community and church family. She will be greatly missed especially her beautiful spirit and warm smile. Our prayers continue with you.
Sheilah varnado Stewart
Friend
October 3, 2020
I was so sad to hear about Beverly. Such a genuinely nice person. Our sincere condolences to Greg, Susan, Gregory, Chris and all the family. God Bless.
Tommy Ardillo
Family
October 3, 2020
Greg and family...Our whole family loved Beverly. So sorry to learn of her passing.
Alan Sharkey
Friend
October 3, 2020
I have fond memories of all the Byrd family. Growing up in Montpelier, we all thought the kids at the “pumping station” were so lucky to live there. May God hold this family in His care.
Susan Durbin Bordelon
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers that God will bless you and keep you in your time of need.
Janet Anderson
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Continued prayers for you all.✝☮
Bertie Jenkins
October 3, 2020
Susan, I am so very sorry for you and your family's loss. Your Mom was such a beautiful person , always with a smile on her face and so happy. So many happy memories for you all to hold on too. Praying for you all! ❤
Kristi Hughes
Friend
October 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God put His loving arms around you and comfort you during your time of loss.
Ms. Beverley will be greatly missed. She was such a sweet lady, she always had a smile on her beautiful face.
Kathy Arnone-Lowery
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
You left us too soon my friend...I will miss our chats and texts and all the funny stories and shared pictures of our deer watching...you were such a joy to be around...RIP Beverly...
Rhonda Hayden
Friend
October 3, 2020
My prayers are with you all. May God comfort each of you.
Ann Huff
October 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
St Helena Parish Sheriff&#8217;s Department
October 3, 2020
Rest In Peace Bev
Tony Ardillo
Family
October 3, 2020
Beverly was such a beautiful person, inside and out. We go back a long way. Our Dad's worked together at the "pumping station", United Gas at that time. You will be missed tremendously. My prayers are with all of the family. Praying that God will give you peace now and in the future as you go through this difficult time.
Shirley Williams Humphrey
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry about your mother, Susan, I hope you and your family, keep her in your thoughts, and I know y'all will, it's not easy loosing your mother, take care of yourselves
Richie Harvey
Friend
October 3, 2020
Greg, Susan and family so sorry to hear of Beverly's passing. May God give you all comfort at this time.My thoughts and prayers for you all.
Pam Triolo
Friend
October 3, 2020
I am simply heartbroken over hearing of Beverly passing. She was such a sweet lady that dearly loved her family. Saw her almost every morning for many years at Ardillo’s. My sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Greg and her family.
Gary Stanga
Friend
October 3, 2020
Prayers for the family and friends. Will miss her. Such a sweet Christian lady that everyone loved.

Peggy Davis Ficklin
Friend
October 3, 2020
TO ALL OF THE FAMILY OF BEVERLY BYRD ESTEVEN-My heart hurts for each of you-and such a shock to the whole community-Beverly NEVER AGED !!! Of course I will Always think about “ THE PUMPING STATION “ Bev-You are already missed and so many people Love You- MY LOVE AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YALL AND KNOW THAT IM ALWAYS HERE !!! Cindi Morgan Blades- Montpelier
Friend
October 3, 2020
Mrs. Beverly was a wonderful part of my childhood - especially at Ardillo’s. Her smile was contagious, and her character is something we could all strive to emulate. The world grew a bit dimmer this year with the loss of such a dear friend, but she lives on in our brightest memories.
Jason Granger
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers your family during this time and the days to come.
Heaven has gained a true angel from earth.
Alice smith
Friend
October 3, 2020
Beverly has been a shining witness to the love of God. Her loving presence will be greatly missed by her community. Our love and prayers go out to her closest loved ones. God Bless Beverly.
Sandie Forshag
Friend
October 3, 2020
A FRIEND OF MINE WHO I'LL TRULY MISS.
Vincent Cefalu
October 3, 2020
This still does not seem real. Mrs. Beverly you were one of the kindest people I know. And not just to family and friends to strangers also. You welcomed me to Ardillo’s like I was family when I worked there and our relationship grew over the years. Thank you. And I will miss you greatly.
Tiffany King
October 3, 2020
Greg, Susan, and family, I am so sorry to hear of Beverly's passing. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Mittie Rohner
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
You left us too soon my friend...I will always cherish our chats and visits and remember your smiling face..We had so many funny stories about our deer watching and shared lots of pictures to see who had the most deer....LOL... I know that you are at peace now and no longer in distress...RIP my friend..
Rhonda & Alfred Hayden
