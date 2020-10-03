TO ALL OF THE FAMILY OF BEVERLY BYRD ESTEVEN-My heart hurts for each of you-and such a shock to the whole community-Beverly NEVER AGED !!! Of course I will Always think about “ THE PUMPING STATION “ Bev-You are already missed and so many people Love You- MY LOVE AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YALL AND KNOW THAT IM ALWAYS HERE !!! Cindi Morgan Blades- Montpelier

Friend