A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 5, 1950 in Pascagoula, MS and was 70 years of age. She worked at Ardillo's Grocery and Restaurant for over 40 years as a bookkeeper and greeted everyone with a smile. She was a devoted wife, mother, Maw-Maw, and sister and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America. After retirement, she also enjoyed spending time with her pets, Pup and Kittyman, and riding to Hammond on the "Old People Road" (Highway 51). She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gregory Paul Esteven; daughter, Susan Esteven McGraw and husband, Brian; son, Gregory William Esteven; 3 grandchildren, Tristen Brian McGraw, Keaten David McGraw and Presley Susan McGraw; sister, Christina Byrd Richard; brother in law, Roy Esteven and wife, Pam; 2 nephews and 1 niece, Brady Hunter, Kaitlin Richard, and James Esteven; great-nephew, Dominic Steffek. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Moore "Bill" Byrd, Jr. and Johnnie Shotts Byrd; maternal grandparents, Talnethus Hood Shotts and Benjamin Franklin Shotts; paternal grandparents, Myrtle Lee Byrd and Willie M. Byrd, Sr. The family would like to thank Amite Fire and Rescue, Hood Memorial Hospital, and the staff of North Oaks Medical Center SICU for their excellent care during this difficult time. We would like to thank Fr. Mark Beard, Fr. Howard Adkins, Chaplain Keith Kincaid, and the entire community for all of their heartfelt prayers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral mass for Beverly will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Full of Grace at St. Helena Catholic Church or Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.