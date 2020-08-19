Beverly Lemar Cooper, a native of Lutcher and a resident of Gonzales. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was 64. A walk-thru visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at True Light Christian Center, Gonzales from 9:30 a.m. until Private Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Adrain Claiborne. Interment in church cemetery. Masks Are Required At All Times. Survived by her husband, Richard Cooper, Sr. Her daughter Rolanda Cooper. Her son, Richard (Shaqawana)Cooper, Jr. Sisters, Cheryl Lemar and Carla Ford. Brother, Michael (Cynthia) Ford. 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Nola Lemar and her son, Tremain Coooper. Her adopted mother, Margaret Cooper, who reared her. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com
