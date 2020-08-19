1/1
Beverly (Lemar) Cooper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Lemar Cooper, a native of Lutcher and a resident of Gonzales. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional medical Center in Baton Rouge. She was 64. A walk-thru visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at True Light Christian Center, Gonzales from 9:30 a.m. until Private Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Adrain Claiborne. Interment in church cemetery. Masks Are Required At All Times. Survived by her husband, Richard Cooper, Sr. Her daughter Rolanda Cooper. Her son, Richard (Shaqawana)Cooper, Jr. Sisters, Cheryl Lemar and Carla Ford. Brother, Michael (Cynthia) Ford. 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Nola Lemar and her son, Tremain Coooper. Her adopted mother, Margaret Cooper, who reared her. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
True Light Christian Center
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
True Light Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved