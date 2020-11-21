1/1
Beverly Delaune LaLonde
Beverly Delaune LaLonde, 65, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a native of Dutchtown, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. Beverly retired from the State of Louisiana as an accountant. She is survived by her sons, Wayne LaLonde, Jr., Corey (Erin) LaLonde, Patrick LaLonde; grandchildren, Brett, Katelyn, Blaise and Molly Grace LaLonde; sisters, Betty (Myles) Mire, Bonnie (Warren) Dencausse, Barbara (Purvis) Lessard, Brenda (Russ) Bourgeois, Cynthia (Dale) Arceneaux; godchild, Allison Mire; she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgie Landry and Alton Delaune; sister, Blanche Delaune; grandchildren, Grace Margaret and Alex Adrian LaLonde. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales from 8am-10:30am. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 LA-73, Prairieville, LA at 11am. Pallbearers: Brett LaLonde, Blaise LaLonde, Printice Dencausse, Matthew Bourgeois, Damon Arceneaux, Thomas Mathews and Ryan Ingram. Interment: Prairieville Community Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
