Beverly Delaune LaLonde, 65, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was a native of Dutchtown, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. Beverly retired from the State of Louisiana as an accountant. She is survived by her sons, Wayne LaLonde, Jr., Corey (Erin) LaLonde, Patrick LaLonde; grandchildren, Brett, Katelyn, Blaise and Molly Grace LaLonde; sisters, Betty (Myles) Mire, Bonnie (Warren) Dencausse, Barbara (Purvis) Lessard, Brenda (Russ) Bourgeois, Cynthia (Dale) Arceneaux; godchild, Allison Mire; she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgie Landry and Alton Delaune; sister, Blanche Delaune; grandchildren, Grace Margaret and Alex Adrian LaLonde. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales from 8am-10:30am. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 LA-73, Prairieville, LA at 11am. Pallbearers: Brett LaLonde, Blaise LaLonde, Printice Dencausse, Matthew Bourgeois, Damon Arceneaux, Thomas Mathews and Ryan Ingram. Interment: Prairieville Community Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit www.oursofh.com.