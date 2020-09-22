Beverly Francis Nelson Clark (May 30, 1948 – September 19, 2020) Beverly was the first child of Tommie and Nieve Nelson, born May 30, 1948 and after a courageous and graceful battle with Cancer departed this earth on September 19, 2020, to live in her forever home. Never, no not ever, did she complain about the hand she had been dealt. She played it out with style and grace. All of her days were written in God's book. When she went through disappointment, she did not stop on that page, she stayed the course and kept believing. She may have been tired, discouraged, and frustrated but never gave up on her future. She knew God was faithful. Beverly was a native of Baton Rouge and a dual resident of Springfield, Louisiana and Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was an honor student and graduated from Istrouma Senior High School in 1966, and eventually went to work for ExxonMobil Refinery. In her "spare time" she was a CASA volunteer, and sold real estate. After 26 years with ExxonMobil she retired to Gulf Shores, Alabama, but continued her career selling real estate. She eventually relocated to Springfield, Louisiana to live her remaining days in the quiet beauty of the Tickfaw River. She held quite a few titles in her day. She was a devoted daughter, an energetic teenager, a loving wife, a comforting mother, a true and loyal friend, a spoiling grandmother, a favorite cousin, and an avid shopper. Beverly loved God, her family, her cats and dogs, especially Mazie, looking at houses, watching cooking shows, house remodeling shows, all sorts of movies, eating out, reading the New York Times, traveling, and complaining about Donald Trump. Her incredible heart will be dearly missed. Beverly was loving and generous to all who knew her. She was a good listener, gave great advice, even when you didn't want it, had a fabulous sense of humor and could tell the best stories. With all our hearts, we thank God for the time we had with her. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Teddy Clark, her beautiful daughter Michelle, parents, Tommie and Nieve Nelson, and paternal grandparents James and Arvilla Thibeau. She is survived by her loving son, Ryan Clark and wife Tonya, two sisters, Marsha Weeks (Carl) and Tommy Pate (Ronnie), her brother Barry Nelson (Debbie), her most precious grandchildren Brennan, Emily, Anna and Carson, her long-time and faithful companion Bill Redding, and many aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to mention all whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love for them. When asked if she was scared, she replied "of what – dying is the easy part – living is hard." Beverly said "I'll leave you with this…please don't cry because I'm gone; instead be happy that I was here and for the memories we made. Today I am happy and well. I had a wonderful life and thank you to all who made it so – and don't cry, mainly, don't cry. If you want to see me, look in the evening sunset. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. Beverly asked that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to CASA. REGRETABLY SERVICE IS RESTRICTED TO FAMILY DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS.

