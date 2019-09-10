November 8, 1947-September 8, 2019. A memorial service for Beverly Heslin McKnight Barraza, 71, who died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, will be held at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez, MS on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1 pm with Father Mark Shoffner officiating. Visitation will be from 12pm until service time at the church. Ms. Barraza was born November 8, 1947, in New Orleans, the daughter of Henry William Heslin and Antoinette Borello Heslin. She graduated from Holy Name of Jesus Mercy Academy in New Orleans in 1966 and attended Louisiana State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Ms. Barraza was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include one son, Barrett McKnight and wife, Lisa Burns McKnight and two grandchildren, Thomas Barrett McKnight and Caroline Risher McKnight, all of Natchez, MS; Tullis Beekman McKnight, of Clinton, LA; one brother, Henry William "Bill" Heslin Jr. and wife, Mary, of Monroe, LA; sister in law, Jean Hoxie Ponder, of Choudrant, LA; two nieces, Debbie Gilly and husband Tony, of Monroe, LA, and Patricia Williams and husband John, of Covington, LA; one nephew, Henry William "Billy" Heslin III and wife Brandi, of New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (www.alz.org) or to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019