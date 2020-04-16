Beverly Irvin Washington
1946 - 2020
Beverly Irvin Washington transitioned to her eternal home on April 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. A native of Darrow, LA. (St. Elmo) and longtime resident of Gonzales, LA. She was a faithful servant of the lord. Beverly served in several ministries including, Hopeful Triumph, in Darrow, LA; Church Point Ministries, in Baton Rouge, LA.; Living Faith Christian Center, in Baton Rouge, LA. under the leadership of Bishop Raymond Johnson for over 15 years; and finally Divine Grace Temple, Gonzales, LA. under the leadership of the late Apostle Alice Martin and the current Pastor Harvey Smith. Beverly was a career chef . She was employed with Holiday Inn, Living Faith Christian Center, and later opened her own catering company, Mrs. B's catering. Upon retiring, she took to what she loved most, gardening. She loved spending time in her yard. On December 18, 2016 she married Columbus J. Washington whom she served until her death. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband: Columbus C. Washington: four daughters, Catherine Smith, Marla Smith, Lavita Washington and Valerie (Reginald) Smith Duplessis all of Gonzales, LA.; two brothers Albert (Ella) Irvin Jr. of Hillaryville, LA. and Michael Irvin; four sisters, Ernestine West, Joann Irvin, Betty (Willie) Baxter, and Lois (Roosevelt) Scott. One godchild , Marvin Colar, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two sisters in Christ, Rosa (Joseph) Jones and Amill (Adam) Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Rebecca Irvin; daughter, Pamela R. Smith; sister, Shriley Braxton, and brother, Floyd Irvin. Private Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 conducted by Pastor Harvey Smith L. Smith Jr. of Divine Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Hopeful Triumph Cemetery in Darrow, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Bro. Albert Irvin and family
Death is a bridge between life and eternity. Your sister let go of life and grasp onto eternity. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. We are praying for your strength.
The Married Couples Ministry
Hopeful Triumph Baptist Church
Alfred & Natalie Mason
Friend
God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are so sorry for your loss. She was a mother to many of us at DGT. Continued prayers to The family, husband @Bro Washington her children ... and sister DGT our Minister Betty..we love you and we are praying your strength in the LORD.
Lashonda & Deacon Terrell Browden
Friend
Condolences Brother Albert and Family. Harry, my mother and I are praying for you all, during this time of loss and sorrow. We love you and pray your beautiful memories will comfort you and give you peace.
Sister Pam Francois
Pamela Francois
Friend
