Beverly Jean Watts was born on September 8, 1971 in Baton Rouge, LA moments before her twin sister, Deborah Ann Watts Ross. Beverly passed away on April 8, 2020, at the young age of 48. She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Rudolph Watts, and her mother Reba Brinson Brannon. Beverly and her twin sister, Deborah Ann Watts Ross, entered and left this world together. Beverly survived by her older sister Pamela Watts Favaron; nephew Nicholas Allen Graham, husband of Daniel Graham; niece Ali Michelle Richard, wife of RJ Richard, great niece Emily Richard and great nephew Dawson Richard; brother in law Paxton Ross; and stepsister Tabitha Brenning, Coty and Chrissy Brenning. She also leaves behind many close friends. Beverly resided the last 25 years in Lafayette, La. She was proud to be part of the formation of Industrial Specialty Contractors, LLC. She was a long time employee at Aggreko in New Iberia. This career had amazing opportunities for her to travel the world and become culturally diverse. Beverly was a very caring person; her family and friends meant the world to her. She loved to live life to the fullest. She didn't care if she was lifting a pint at a pub in Glasgow or enjoying a bowl at the Gumbo Cook-off in New Iberia while home. When she got free time, she loved to garden and gourmet cooking. Beverly had two kitties; which were her children, Mae and Sammie. She loved deeply and had a very positive impacted on so many lives. Those who were blessed to have known her and call her a friend; will mourn the loss of her with a sense of wonder and amazement at the memories they hold of her. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation which will be held under the Liberty Gazebo from 11:00AM until 1:00PM. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign the online guest book. Beverly was strong in her faith and a true servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ. John 11:25-26 25 Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; 26 and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this? Mais Garde Des Don, Bea.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.