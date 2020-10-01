Beverly "Bev" Lalonde Dours was born in New Orleans, Feb. 26, 1948, daughter of Raoul Lalonde and Versie Lalonde. She passed away Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Beverly is survived by her husband Norbert and their children, Melissa Dours Thompson (David), Randall Hayes Dours, Brandon Paul Generes, and Ashley Generes Smith (Joseph); grandchildren Chelsie Generes Tittle, Elizabeth Thompson Gordon, Tyler Brea Generes, Mathew David Thompson, Gabriel Joseph Smith, Dylan Michael Generes, Liam Joseph Smith, and Emmeline Christine Smith and one great granddaughter Ava Maria Tittle. Beverly is also survived by her three siblings, Donald Lalonde (Carol), Sharon Lalonde Sagastume (Sergio), and David Lalonde (Deanna) and many nieces and nephews. Beverly spent her childhood and young adulthood in Jefferson Parish, then moving to Iberville Parish in 1984 where she married Norbert Dours. In 1997 they moved to the Lake Rosemound community of St Francisville, LA. For years they shared their home and lives with many feathered and furry animals. A Memorial for family and friends will be held on October 3, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Lake Rosemound Inn, 10473 Lindsey Lane, St Francisville, LA 70775. Beverly worked for World of Microwave and traveled the region teaching the public "The New Ways of Microwave Cooking". Sales was her thing! Then she started "SOS", a temporary employment service which provided employment for construction workers of the Riverbend Nuclear Plant. Her career shifted to working in the Hotel/Motel Industry for Days Inn, The Belmont, Holiday Inn and Sheridan Hotels. This position led her to eventually becoming President of a Baton Rouge Hotel & Motel Association. She took pride in her "can do attitude" and was dedicated to making her endeavors successful. She was on a roll! Beverly later moved into the real estate business by working for Findahome. She learned the Real Estate Publishing business and within 3 years she started her own company, The Real Estate Finder, which she successfully owned and operated for 20 years. 1996-2017. Beverly was a devoted friend to all animals. Beverly devoted part of her life to caring for homeless and abandoned animals. Her family lovingly referred to her home as the animal shelter of Lake Rosemound. Beverly made a difference in all the lives she touched and will not easily be forgotten. Beverly's family and friends will always carry her kindness and wisdom with them in their hearts and she will be dearly missed.

