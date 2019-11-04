Beverly LeBlanc Wheat, 82, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at OLOL. Beverly was a retired bus driver with Ascension Parish School Board. She was a native and resident of Gonzales. She is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Ricky Diggs and Paige and Dwight G. Braud; 1 son and daughter-in-law, Chet and Carol Wheat; 7 grandchildren, Randi Polk Lemoine and spouse Ricky, Heather Polk Desselle and spouse Web, Brian Wascom and spouse Leslie, Chance Wheat, Caleb Wheat, Meshelle Wascom and Courtney Diggs Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonce "Jack" LeBlanc and Hester Young LeBlanc; daughter, Paula Wheat Dupuy; son, Michael "Bret" Wheat; 3 sisters, Vernell Lanoux, Alberta Braud and Elsie Stevens; 3 brothers, Levy LeBlanc, Layton LeBlanc and Sully LeBlanc. Arrangements are pending with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019