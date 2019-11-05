Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Theresa Catholic Church 1022 N. Burnside Ave. Gonzales , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Theresa Catholic Church 1022 N. Burnside Ave. Gonzales , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly LeBlanc Wheat, 82, entered Heaven on All Saints' Weekend surrounded by her family, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at OLOL. As a native and resident of Gonzales, she graduated from Gonzales High School in 1956 where she was a member of the band and basketball team. Beverly was a retired bus driver of 26 years with Ascension Parish School Board. Beverly's passion was gardening and jitterbugging with her friends. She dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and any other kid that came along -- she was known to all as Maw Maw Bev. She is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Ricky Diggs and Paige and Dwight G. Braud; 1 son and daughter-in-law, Chet and Carol Wheat; 10 grandchildren, Randi Polk Lemoine and spouse Ricky, Heather Polk Desselle and spouse Web, Brian Wascom and spouse Leslie, Chance Wheat, Caleb Wheat, Meshelle Wascom and Courtney Diggs Baker, Brandi Braud Kelly and spouse Mike, Jodi Braud Molliere and spouse Kelly, and Kati Braud. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonce "Jack" LeBlanc and Hester Young LeBlanc; daughter, Paula Wheat Dupuy; son, Bret Wheat; 3 sisters: Vernell Lanoux, Alberta Braud and Elsie Stevens; 3 brothers: Levy LeBlanc, Layton LeBlanc and Sully LeBlanc. Visitation will begin on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1022 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, LA from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM, celebrated by Fr. Eric Gyan. Burial to follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park, Prairieville, LA. Pallbearers will be Chance Wheat, Brian Wascom, Caleb Wheat, Ricky Diggs, Ricky Lemoine and David LeBlanc. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her doctor and Netflix buddy, Dr. Bunnie Hill.

