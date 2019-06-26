Beverly Louise Vicaro, born May 18, 1942 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was called home to be with our lord June 24, 2019. She was 77. Beverly, or Louise as she preferred to be called by was a devout catholic, and a member of the St. Joseph's Alter, where her Italian fig cookie recipe became a greatly sought after, but unobtainable top Secret document. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents Mary Grace and Vincent Joseph Drago, her late husband Vince Vicaro Jr., her partner in life, Carl James Lombardo, sister, Ida Drago, sons-in-law Scott Greenlee and Jeffery Thorning. Beverly is survived by her two daughters, Kim and husband David Dykes, Melissa Vicaro and fiancé Jody Braud, Grandchildren, Thomas Greenlee and wife Jessi, Katelynn and husband Thomas Rody, Sarah Russell, and Austin Thorning. Great-grandchildren, Alyssa Russell and Dylan Greenlee. Beverly is also survived by her four brothers, Ronnie Drago, Tommy and wife Carmel Drago, Gerry and wife Amy Drago, Billy Drago, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Resthaven in Baton Rouge on Friday, June 28th from 8:30-10:30AM, with service and burial to follow. Pallbearers will be Tommy Drago, Ronnie Drago, David Drago, David Dykes, Jody Braud, Thomas Greenlee, Austin Thorning, and Thomas Rody. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary