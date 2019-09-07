|
|
Beverly Milano LeBlanc, age 83, a resident of Baton Rouge and light of the family, was called home by her Heavenly Father the morning of September 5th after a long battle with leukemia. She grew up in Donaldsonville LA and graduated from Ascension Catholic High. She was married to Arnold John LeBlanc of Donaldsonville for 58 years. Beverly was the light of the family; she lit up a room with her warmth and charm. She never met a stranger; she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She lived an active lifestyle; from her early basketball days at Ascension Catholic, to enjoying tennis at Red's in Lafayette, to traveling with friends and family, cooking, socializing, cheering on the Saints and Tigers, volunteering her time and love, Bev was a beautiful force. Beverly had a firm foundation in the Catholic faith which grounded her during any obstacles that she faced. Her friends and family extend throughout the Lafayette, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville area, and her presence will certainly be missed by all. Survivors include her husband, Arnold John LeBlanc; her children, Renee and Keith ( married to Angie); 3 grandchildren, Leigh Evalyn LeBlanc, Michael Gustave LeBlanc, and Madeleine Leigh Watts; brother Mike ( married to Olga) Milano; sister Jackie( married to Irby Robert); and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. She is preceded in death by her sisters; Lucy Belle Sotile, Mary "Teeda" Civello; and her parents, Mike Milano, Sr. and Lucy Belle Messina Milano. Visitation and service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Monday September 9th from 9-11, with services to follow at 11. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in memoriam to the , www.woundedwarriorproject.org. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors at BR Clinic, BR General, OLOL, Mary Bird Perkins, Ollie Steele Skilled Nursing, Hospice In His Care, and personal nurse Renee Franklin. The family would also like to thank our friends, family, St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, and Healing Place Church for the continuous prayers and compassion expressed over these difficult last few months. Please visit www.resthavenbatonrouge.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019